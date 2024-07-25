Shieldhill gran raises over £3500 for Alzheimer Scotland with Go Ape zip slide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A daredevil granny hit the heights to raise thousands of pounds for a charity close to her heart

Elizabeth Paterson celebrated her 80th birthday earlier this year and was determined to mark the occasion in a special way.

She told her startled family that she wanted to complete the Go Ape zip slide at Aberfoyle.

Determined to support her efforts, daughter Lynn Sneddon, three grandchildren – Gemma Sneddon, Darren Paterson and Jordan Paterson, along with Jordan’s girlfriend Carla Montgomery, joined in by zipping through the trees at the Trossachs National Park.

Elizabeth Paterson hands over the cheque to the team at The Maples in Stenhousemuir for Alzheimer Scotland. Pic: Michael Gillen

As well as family and friends donating to her zip slide efforts, she also asked for donations to Alzheimer Scotland rather than birthday presents when her eight decades were celebrated at a party in Shieldhill Welfare Hall.

The charity is one she is happy to support as her husband of almost 60 years, Robert, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Recently the family went along to The Maples, the Alzheimer Scotland facility in Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir, where Elizabeth handed over a cheque for an amazing £3510.

Daughter Lynn said: “I did the zip slide last year and at that time my mum said she wanted to do it for her 80th. She was determined to do it so we went along to do it with her on the day and she had a great time.

"We always knew that the money would go to Alzheimer Scotland but one day we were in the Almond Tree café in Falkirk and the woman was there from The Maples to accept a donation. I got speaking to her and she said that you could request your donation to be used locally and that’s what we did.”

Lynn added that her mum is well known in Shieldhill having been a home help in the Braes village for many years.