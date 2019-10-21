Shetland pony Hamish is on his way to Falkirk to educate youngsters

He may be small but Hamish the Shetland pony will be a massive hit with children and adults when he attends Forth Valley College (FVC) and realises his dream to become one of Santa’s reindeer.

Hamish, who will be at FVC on Monday, November 11, is lending a helping hoof to the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) project which has already proved popular with primary schools in the Forth Valley area.

The Reindeer Dust School Project provides free kits and training sessions to make “reindeer dust” – a combination of Hamlyns porridge oats, Halleys timothy chaff and other secret ingredients provided by local stores – and then each packet of reindeer dust is packed into paper bags.

The project aims to teach pupils how farmers grow food for humans and animals, how food grown locally is better for you and the planet and how eating the right food can make people strong and healthy.

Sessions will be delivered in the classroom and will provide an opportunity for pupils to try some healthy food, teach them how to make environmentally conscious choices around food and will be an overall fun and interactive lesson.

For younger nursery students, there will be a magic Christmas-themed activity provided.

The project was launched mid-September with more than 75 classes and 2300 children signing up to participate after only a few days. The teacher training sessions are running through the second week in November.

Sara Smith, RHET’s learning and development co-ordinator, said: “These hands-on teacher workshops are a great way to get children thinking about food production as well as promoting the benefits of making a reindeer dust without glitter.”

Schools who wish to participate and would like a training session can call RHET on 0131 335 6290 or visit www.rhet.org.uk for more information.