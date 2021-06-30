Shannon Singh swerved a kiss from Toby Aromolaran in last night’s episode of Love Island.

The model from Glenrothes, Fife pied her fellow islander during a game of ‘horny devils’, which saw the contestants in devilish fancy dress.

Boys were pitted against girls in the challenge, where islanders had to guess lewd facts about each other by planting a kiss.

When it was Toby’s turn, he had to guess which female contestant had sex in a bar toilet.

He chose Shannon and advanced over to her – but Shannon gestured for him to kiss her on the cheek.

When he went in for the kill Shannon ducked out the way and they shared an awkward hug – to the hilarity of everyone else.

"Shannon you’ll do me like that yeah?” Toby joked, to which Shannon replied: “Sorry babe!”

Shannon Singh rejected a kiss from Toby Aromolaran in the latest Love Island episode (ITV)

But his choice turned out to be correct and Shannon was forced to slide into a bath of icy water in her skimpy devil outfit.

The internet was quick to react to the awkward moment.

Author Bolu Babalola Tweeted: “Shannon has hot girl energy she doesn't touch who she isn't feeling, love that.”

Toby advances towards a doomed kiss attempt with Shannon (ITV Love Island)

Another Twitter user wrote: “Shannon avoiding that kiss like the queen she is,” and many called her a “savage” for the move.

Despite not getting much screen time yet, the 22-year-old Glenrothes lass is popular with viewers.

Former Love Island winner Amber Gill has hailed Shannon the It Girl of the series, and her Instagram following has soared past 200,000 since she first appeared on the show.

She is currently coupled up with Aaron Francis but says he is really not her type – and Aaron told new girl Chloe there is no chemistry between them.