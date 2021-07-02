Fife girl Shannon Singh says she ‘cannot believe’ the amount of support she has received since leaving the Love Island villa.

The 22-year-old has posted on Instagram for the first time since being dumped from the show – suggesting she is not making a surprise return.

She wrote: “I’m back everyone! I cannot believe the amount of support I’ve received I love every single one of you! Thank you to my best friend for life for running my socials while I was going – gutted but SO grateful for the opportunity.”

Shannon Singh has posted on her Instagram for the first time since leaving the Love Island villa (Insta: @shannonsinghhh)

Shannon ended her message with a call for people to be kind. It comes after fellow contestant Chloe’s family revealed she had been bombarded with death threats after Shannon’s exit from the villa.

Despite only being on Love Island for around 48 hours, Shannon quickly became a fan favourite, with her Instagram following surging by 150,000 to more than 300,000.

Shannon Singh says she is 'grateful' for her time on Love Island (Insta: @shannonsinghhh)

Responding to her Instagram post, fans wrote: “Justice for Shannon”, “NO SHANNON PLEASE YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING” and “if you don’t go back I’m not watching it”.

After Shannon’s shock dumping on the second episode, rumours spread that she would be making a return on Casa Amor or as a ‘bombshell’ later in the series.

Former contestant Amy Hart said: “Shannon will get her phone back tomorrow…so if she’s not on her insta in the next few days she’s obvs in another villa.”

However, this new Instagram post suggests she’s not returning after all. The post’s tagged location was in London, so she has likely returned to the UK.

Speaking after leaving Love Island, Shannon said she would return to the villa if she could.

She said: “I am a bit gutted. [It was] very short lived! Surreal, but I’m obviously very grateful I got the opportunity. I’m not coming away fuming from it, I’m coming away grateful.”

The Glenrothes model was told to pack her bags after Chloe chose to couple up with Shannon’s partner Aaron.

Her quick exit has led some viewers to believe she was being punished for not forcing things with Aaron and rejecting a kiss from Toby Aromolaran.