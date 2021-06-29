Fife model Shannon Singh has seen a surge in Instagram followers after entering the Love Island villa.

The 22-year-old’s following has risen by almost 100,000 since she was announced as a cast member last week – from 153,000 to 224,000.

It makes her the most popular islander this series on Instagram so far, with Kaz Kamwi in second place with 92,000 followers.

Shannon Singh's Instagram account has blown up since she joined Love Island (Instagram @shannonsinghhh)

Brad McClelland comes in third with 77,000 followers on his Instagram.

Influencers like Shannon can make around £300 a post, and she already had an estimated net worth of about £150,000 before even entering the villa.

Her Instagram account @shannonsinghhh, which has been taken over by friends and family, posted: “Thank you for all the love and support Shannon is receiving!

Shannon Singh and Aaron Francis have coupled up on Love Island (ITV)

"She’s Scottish, she’s sassy & so much fun. Let the fun begin #teamshannon.”

Shannon was one of the 11 new islanders who appeared on the first episode of Love Island’s seventh series on Monday, June 28.

She is currently coupled up with Aaron Francis, after he made the controversial decision to ignore Kaz and Faye who had ‘stepped forward’ and expressed an interest with him.

The move caused quite a stir on Twitter, not least because he didn’t know Shannon’s name and just called her “number five”.

But awkwardly, Shannon doesn’t seem to reciprocate the events host’s attraction.

“Aaron’s a really nice guy, he’s obviously very lovely to look at you can’t dispute that,” she confessed to the beach hut camera, “But he’s just really not my type.

"I mean it is really early days, I’ll give him a go. We’ll see what happens.”

She told the girls later: “I know what I want. And that’s not it.”

So far, the response to the Glenrothes girl has been positive. Former Love Island winner Amber Gill named her the “IT girl of the season” on Twitter.

Another Twitter user wrote: “I feel like Shannon will definitely be CARRYING this season. They seem intimidated and she's just THAT girl.”

And, after the first episode, she is the bookies’ second place woman to win the show, just behind Kaz.