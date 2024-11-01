Members of the public are being urged to take steps to ensure their own safety this bonfire season.

Councillors were given a run down of preparations by the council and emergency services.

And as fire fighters prepare for an upsurge in call outs, police have warned that those who attack the emergency services will face harsh punishment.

The West Lothian Community Safety Partnership, which includes the council, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and Police Scotland is working with support and assistance from voluntary organisations and members of the public to promote safety and responsibility this year and also remind readers what they can do should they encounter suspicious activity.

Services are working together with the council to ensure everyone enjoys a safe Bonfire Night.

If you encounter unregistered bonfires that are already alight please contact the SFRS on 999.

Illegal or any other suspicious activity can be reported to Police Scotland by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Area Commander Ross Robison, SFRS Local Senior Officer for Falkirk and West Lothian, said: “Bonfire Night is one of the busiest times of the year for our crews.

“Scotland’s Fire and Rescue crews attend up to four times more incidents than usual on November 5; valuable time can be wasted attending unsafe bonfires.

“Last year in the weeks leading up to Bonfire Night, from October 14 through to November 7, crews attended more than 600 deliberate fires across Scotland, including bonfires, bin fires and grass fires.

“The safest way to enjoy bonfire night is at an organised event. If you do intend to use fireworks at home ensure that you know how to use them safely and always follow the Firework Code.

“Fire and Rescue crews will work with community partners to keep the public safe during the bonfire period. We have a zero-tolerance approach to deliberate fire setting which can put properties and lives at risk and any violence towards crews and community partners will absolutely not be tolerated.”

Inspector John Fleming, deputy Local Area Commander for the police in West Lothian, said: “Bonfire Night and the preceding and days following are typically one of the busiest periods for officers in West Lothian and we will have dedicated resources in place who will be on patrol throughout the region to offer reassurance to the public, deter criminal activity and provide assistance to our Community Safety partners, if required.

“Local officers will once again be supported by colleagues from national and specialist departments and we are grateful for this additional resource to call upon.

“It is a criminal offence to buy fireworks for anyone under the age of 18 and, if you do so, you could face a £5000 fine, six months imprisonment, or both. A new aggravator will also be added to charges brought against those who attack emergency service workers.

“We want everyone to enjoy Bonfire Night safely and responsibly. We’d also parents and guardians to have frank conversations with young people about the risks and consequences of getting involved in criminality involving fireworks.”

While they can be put in place thanks to new legislation, there will be no firework control zones in place for the up and coming 2024 Bonfire season in West Lothian.