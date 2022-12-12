Seven Camelon sensory centre users visited Edinburgh to experience magnificent new sight loss assistance technology

Laura Cluxton, FVSC sight loss ambassador, said: “Our day out in Edinburgh went brilliantly and everyone who took part thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It was great to be out with everyone to learn and try the different technology on display.“Being blind or partially sighted has the potential to be isolating, so our group is designed to bring people together to take part in fun activities and days out. At FVSC we try to cover lots of topics and activities with our groups, so there is hopefully something for all of our centre users to get involved in.”Working from its base in Redbrae Road, Forth Valley Sensory Centre offers services to thousands of blind, partially sighted, deaf, and hard of hearing people across central Scotland.It runs a host of different groups and classes for its users, including Knit and Natter, lip reading, cooking, history and art classes, and a monthly book club.