Seven Camelon sensory centre users visited Edinburgh to experience magnificent new sight loss assistance technology
Members of Forth Valley Sensory Centre’s blind and partially sighted group took a trip into the Scottish capital recently to learn about new technology designed to help those with visual impairments.
The seven ambassadors from the Camelon centre visited the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in Edinburgh for an event featuring stalls set up by companies including Humanware, Triple Tap Tech and the RNIB’s own tech gurus, showing off their new gadgets and gizmos.
Thanks to funding from the charity Kiran’s Trust, which paid for the educational excursion, the group heard all about accessible gaming from Triple Tap Tech and learned about magnifiers and text-to-speech technology developed by Humanware, before enjoying some refreshments in the RNIB’s new café.
Laura Cluxton, FVSC sight loss ambassador, said: “Our day out in Edinburgh went brilliantly and everyone who took part thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It was great to be out with everyone to learn and try the different technology on display.“Being blind or partially sighted has the potential to be isolating, so our group is designed to bring people together to take part in fun activities and days out. At FVSC we try to cover lots of topics and activities with our groups, so there is hopefully something for all of our centre users to get involved in.”Working from its base in Redbrae Road, Forth Valley Sensory Centre offers services to thousands of blind, partially sighted, deaf, and hard of hearing people across central Scotland.It runs a host of different groups and classes for its users, including Knit and Natter, lip reading, cooking, history and art classes, and a monthly book club.