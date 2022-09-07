News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Setback to plans to bring 18 new flats to Denny

Pro Division Car Care Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 6 – which was subsequently validated on July 22 – to construct 18 flats on land to the west of 46 Glasgow Road, Lochpark Place, Denny.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:02 am

However, the plans were withdrawn on Tuesday, September 6.

In the development specification section of the planning documents it was stated the flats would have featured Marley concrete roof tiles with a slate grey finish, while the walls were to have been either white or grey facing brick with grey G.R.P cladding and white smooth render.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk flat development gets the green light
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council

Most Popular

It was also stated the windows of the flats were be grey P.V.C with grey frames externally, white frames internally and would all be triple glazed.

Roads and footpaths around the flats would have been concrete brick sets of a colour to be agreed with Falkirk Council and all remaining garden areas front and rear of the new buildings would have included a grass finish.

Falkirk Council