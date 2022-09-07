Setback to plans to bring 18 new flats to Denny
Pro Division Car Care Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 6 – which was subsequently validated on July 22 – to construct 18 flats on land to the west of 46 Glasgow Road, Lochpark Place, Denny.
However, the plans were withdrawn on Tuesday, September 6.
In the development specification section of the planning documents it was stated the flats would have featured Marley concrete roof tiles with a slate grey finish, while the walls were to have been either white or grey facing brick with grey G.R.P cladding and white smooth render.
It was also stated the windows of the flats were be grey P.V.C with grey frames externally, white frames internally and would all be triple glazed.
Roads and footpaths around the flats would have been concrete brick sets of a colour to be agreed with Falkirk Council and all remaining garden areas front and rear of the new buildings would have included a grass finish.