News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Setback for plans to bring new cafe and retail facility to Grangemouth

A proposal to create a cafe in a business park which was going to serve customers as they charged their vehicles has been short circuited.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Redan Property Investments had lodged plans with Falkirk Council on June 9 to install an EV charging hub, construction a cafe and form an external retail area

at the business park in East Gateway, Beancross Road, Grangemouth.

Plans stated the cafe was primarily going to serve people who were using the charging points.

However, the developer withdrew the application on Thursday, October 19.

Related topics:GrangemouthFalkirk Council