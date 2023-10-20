Setback for plans to bring new cafe and retail facility to Grangemouth
A proposal to create a cafe in a business park which was going to serve customers as they charged their vehicles has been short circuited.
Redan Property Investments had lodged plans with Falkirk Council on June 9 to install an EV charging hub, construction a cafe and form an external retail area
at the business park in East Gateway, Beancross Road, Grangemouth.
Plans stated the cafe was primarily going to serve people who were using the charging points.
However, the developer withdrew the application on Thursday, October 19.