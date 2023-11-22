Setback for Larbert solar panel development at former mental hospital garden
The proposal was withdrawn by the applicant on Monday, November 20.
According to the planning documents the two-acre site was previously used as a grazing paddock and is generally rectangular and as a garden ground to staff housing at the former Bellsdyke Hospital.
The documents stated: “It is proposed to utilise the site for a large commercial system. The 2.5 acre space as a whole will provide enough space for around 700kW of
Solar PV, possibly more depending on access areas/roads, fencing and sub-station location.
"Solar PV is likely to take up around 4000 to 4500 squar metres. Whatever the size of the project, an onsite transformer is required as there is no current kVA t
ransformer supply from the overhead lines to the site.
"There is the existing power grid that lies under the M9 motorway in which the power generated can be supplied to this grid with underground cable. Generally, the PV
panels would be ground mounted so the visual impact can be mitigated by the existing native hedge row/shrubs and tress around the perimeter of the site.
"With the ever-growing demand for green/renewable energy, the site provides a much-needed source with close proximity to existing infrastructure and will have low
visual impact to the surrounding area compared to large mass wind turbines.”