Setback for developer's plans to build 10 new flats in the Falkirk area
A proposal to build multiple flats in the Falkirk area was lodged with council planners late last year.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST
Roubaix Developments Ltd was looking for permission to construct 10 flats on land to the north of Seaforth Road, Langlees and their application, lodged on December 19, 2022, was validated on January 5 this year.
The firm, based in Falkirk and set up in September 2020, withdrew the application on Wednesday, July 12. It had been due to be determined by Falkirk Council planning officers acting under delegated powers.