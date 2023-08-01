Setback for building firm's plans to bring 39 new homes to the Falkirk area
A construction company had been looking to build a significant number of new homes in the Braes area of Falkirk.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:28 BST
Dundas Estates and Developments Co Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 13 to build 39 houses, along with associated roads drainage and infrastructure on land to the east of 1 Rosemead Terrace, Main Street, California.
The proposal, which was going to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, was withdrawn by the applicants on Wednesday, July 26.