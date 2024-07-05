Set back for plans to advertise mini valet service at Falkirk car park

By James Trimble
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A car washing firm had been looking to put signs up to advertise its mini valet service and was seeking permission from Falkirk Council.

Fardin Nabizada lodged an application on April 5 to display non-illuminated advertisements for Central Car Wash and Valet Centre at Callendar Square car park, in Kerse Lane, Falkirk.

The proposed posters, which were to be fixed to brickwork, were going to state “Central Car Wash and Valet Centre – open seven days, 8am to 6pm”.

However, the application was withdrawn on Thursday, July 4.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.