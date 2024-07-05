Set back for plans to advertise mini valet service at Falkirk car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A car washing firm had been looking to put signs up to advertise its mini valet service and was seeking permission from Falkirk Council.

Fardin Nabizada lodged an application on April 5 to display non-illuminated advertisements for Central Car Wash and Valet Centre at Callendar Square car park, in Kerse Lane, Falkirk.

The proposed posters, which were to be fixed to brickwork, were going to state “Central Car Wash and Valet Centre – open seven days, 8am to 6pm”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...