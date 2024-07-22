Sessions at Falkirk area libraries show how technology can make life better

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk area libraries will host a series of engagement sessions offering advice about using technology to improve health and enable independent living.

Taking place at the end of July and start of August, the sessions are being hosted by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership to demonstrate the range of technology, apps, and devices which people can use in their own homes to aid their daily lives and wellbeing.

Local experts in using technology within health and social care will be on hand to demonstrate some of the most common solutions, and to talk about a wider range of tech easily available to suit different needs.

Members of two local services which know the benefits that using technology brings, Living Well Falkirk and the Mobile Emergency Care Service, will attend some of the drop-in sessions to bring the tech options further to life.

The tech sessions will take place at Falkirk Library(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership spokesperson said: “By using a quick and easy online assessment tool, support from Living Well Falkirk can help people find services, organisations, equipment, and apps which fit into their daily lives to improve wellbeing.

“The Mobile Emergency Care Service uses a suite of internet connect devices within people’s home to keep them safe while living independently. Many of the devices, such as smart plugs, internet connected speakers and video doorbells, can be used without the 24/7 response service by anyone to make their lives easier too.

“As well as an opportunity to learn more about using technology within daily lives, people can provide feedback to help inform future services by participating in the consultation to shape Falkirk’s new Digital Health and Care Delivery Plan.”

The consultation asks local people to share their views about using technology, digital resources, and online tools within Falkirk’s health and social care services.

The first drop-in sessions will be held between 10am and noon in Larbert Library and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Denny Library (1:30pm – 3:30pm) on Tuesday, July 23 and then from 10am to 2pm on Monday, July July 29 at Grangemouth Library and Thursday, August 1 at Falkirk Library.

The consultation can be completed online or by picking up a print version of the survey within local libraries from July 23.