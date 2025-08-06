Services of remembrance to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day in Falkirk area

Events to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day will take place across Falkirk district next week.

People will come together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day on Friday, August 15, marking the end of World War II in Asia and the Pacific.

Two events to mark the occasion will take place locally.

A service will take place at the Carronshore War Memorial on the evening of Friday, August 15.

An event to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day has been organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum.

Organised by the Carronshore Heritage Forum, the service will be led by Reverend Andrew Moore, minister of Bothkennar and Carronshore Church.

The evening – which will be attended by Falkirk’s Provost, Robert Bissett, and veterans from organisations including the Royal British Legion (Scotland) and the Argyll Association – will serve as a respectful remembrance of all who served, especially those who endured the intense and often overlooked campaigns in the Far East.

The solemn occasion carries an added local significance, as one of the names inscribed on the Carronshore War Memorial is that of a serviceman who gave his life in the battles fought in Asia.

John McLuckie, chair of the Carronshore Heritage Forum, said: “This anniversary is an important opportunity for reflection. We honour those who fought in unimaginably harsh conditions and recognise the ultimate sacrifice made by one of Carronshore’s own sons. We extend a warm welcome to everyone in our community to join us in remembering them.”

All members of the public are invited to attend. The service, which begins at 7pm, will conclude with a short period of reflection at the war memorial.

Earlier in the day on Friday, August 15 a short remembrance service will be held by the Friends of Dawson Park at 11am at the Bainsford War Memorial, to which all are invited.