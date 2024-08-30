Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special service was held in St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow to celebrate the completed Crown of Thorns refurbishment.

As well as invited guests, the congregation and members of the public who helped fund the golden crown were welcome to attend.

Alan Miller, who led the Aspire fundraising campaign, also presented the three main contractors with mementos of their work – Gordon Matheson of Matheson’s (Main Contractor); Nigel Foster (ADPC Timber Repairers) and Andrew Turtle (Blyth & Blyth Structural Engineers).

For minister Dr Liam Fraser it was an opportunity to thank everyone in the town who had contributed in any way to the four year project.

A memento of their work (l-r) Gordon Matheson, Nigel Foster and Andrew Turtle with Alan Miller. (Pic: Ian Musgrave)

In April, the spire was finally completed and the ‘new-look’ crown, which had been restored to its original gold colour, has met with far less controversy than it did when it was first unveiled in 1964.

Liam said: “The re-dedication service was a way for us to celebrate this great milestone in the life of not only the church but the town.

“Following the initial controversy in 1964, the crown has gone on to become an iconic symbol for the town and the response to the Aspire fundraising campaign proves just how much people have taken it to their hearts.

“We wanted to officially mark the end of the project while also thanking those who painstakingly worked on the project, as well as everyone who raised funds.”

The Crown of Thorns project was partly funded by generous donations from locals.

Headed up by Alan Miller and project manager Brian Lightbody, Aspire’s aim was to raise the funds needed to do the work – the final tally was £400,000 plus 20 per cent VAT, which the church will be able to claim back.

Alan and Brian did a presentation during the service, charting the work and the fundraising since 2020 – with a day to day animation of photos from the project, showing its transformation.

Liam added: “I said in the service that the crown not only symbolises all that’s good, beautiful and noble in life but also serves as a reminder to people to keep looking up.

“More than 200 people attended the service and we were delighted to welcome them by way of thanks for their support.

“I was worried people wouldn’t like the original gold but I’m delighted most people seem to be very pleased with it – as are we.”