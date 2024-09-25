Service to remember the 10 Falkirk area TA soldiers who died at Cromwell Lock
Organised by the Airborne Engineers Association (Scotland), it takes place at the memorial in Zetland Park, Grangemouth at 10.45m for 11am on Sunday, September 29.
The part-time soldiers were all from 300 Troop of 131 Parachute Squadron Royal Engineers and they died on the night-time exercise at Cromwell Lock on the River Trent.
All were from the area, with the youngest only 17 years.
The tragedy is remembered as one of the district’s darkest times with funerals taking place over several days, including for two brothers, Stuart and Peter Evenden.
Only one of those who went into the water, Sapper Pat Harkins, was rescued from the water having managed to cling on to the upturned boat.
He died in 2012 having never got over the tragic events.
