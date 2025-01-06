Service to mark 125 years of Stenhouse and Carron Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The congregation of a Stenhousemuir church will celebrate its 125th anniversary later this month.

On Sunday, January 19 a special service will be held at Stenhouse and Carron Church to mark the landmark occasion.

It was originally know as the McLaren Jubilee Memorial Church in honour of the Rev. Dr John McLaren’s 50 years of ministry in the joint parishes of Larbert and Dunipace.

At a congregational meeting at Larbert Parish Church in 1897 the decision was taken to build a new church in his honour and increase the presence of the Church of Scotland in the ever-expanding eastern end of the district.

Stenhouse & Carron Church is an A listed building. Pic: Contributed

A committee was appointed to take the work forward and was made up of iron founder Major Robert Dobbie; grocer and parish councillor John Bell Cochrane; and Richard Whyte, the headmaster of Carron School.

Donations to the subscription fund came from far and near with some of the largest from the likes of George Sherrif of Carronvale and Stenhouse, Major Robert Dobbie of Beechmount and the main partners of Carron Company. Mr Sherriff also freely gifted the ground for the church and church hall on his Stenhouse Estate in what is now Church Street.

The cost of building was still over £6000 and it is now a Grade A listed building.

The architect chosen for the project was J.J. Burnet of Glasgow and his design was based on a series of his churches, the more recent of which, Dundas Church in Grangemouth whiche had completed in 1894.

The new church would feature a mix of Romanesque, Gothic and Arts and Crafts influences with the main contractors Stenhousemuir-based builder J.J. and P. McLachlan and Falkirk joiners, J. & A. Main.

The architect had talented craftsmen in his team, including James Young, the then foremost stone carver in Glasgow, and Galbraith & Winton for the marble and tile work, also from Glasgow.

The bell came frombellfounder J.C. Wilson of Glasgow and the font which was the work of sculptor and Glasgow School of Art alumnus, Albert Hemstock Hodge, was gifted by John Bell Cochrane.

The church building was finished in October 1899 and as architect Mr Burnet said at the time “the advanced state of the work was due to the admirable manner in which the workmen had fulfilled their part, and of the interest they had taken, which was a great delight to him”.

Sadly, the Rev. McLaren did not live to see the fulfilment of his memorial.

The Service of Dedication was held in the church on Saturday, January 20,1900 under the guidance of the Right Rev. John Pagan, the then Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

By March 1900, it had become known that the Rev. David Scribner Merrow had been appointed minister of the new church.

Over the years, the church has benefited from the addition of four beautiful stained-glass windows by Douglas Strachan, and a communion table/war memorial designed by J.J. Burnet, with figures by eminent Glasgow sculptor, William Vickers.

In 1904, the church name was changed to Stenhouse Church with another alteration to the name in 1963 when Stenhouse Church united with Carron Church becoming Stenhouse & Carron Parish Church.

Last year, the Church of Scotland announced plans for a union of Larbert East, Larbert West, Stenhousemuir & Carron and Airth, some time after May 1 this year, with the Larbert East church and halls being retained.