Service at Larbert remembers almost 1500 souls buried in paupers' grave

A service to remember nearly 1500 children and adults buried in what was once called a ‘paupers’ grave’ was held on Saturday in Larbert cemetery.

A small crowd braved torrential rain to attend the service which was organised in a personal capacity by Falkirk councillor Billy Buchanan, who had been shocked to discover that nearly 500 people are buried in the site with nothing to mark their graves.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank helped to unveil a large panel with information about the large grassy area, beside a simple Celtic cross to remember the 1466 children and adults buried there because they did not have the means to pay for a burial.

Those interred on the common ground between 1902 and 1980, include a substantial number of children and adults who passed away while resident at either the Royal Scottish National Hospital (RSNH) or Bellsdyke, the hospital for mentally ill people.

Reverend Andrew Moore with the Strathcarron Singers at a memorial service to mark a paupers' grave in Larbert. Picture: Contributed

Where residents from RSNH and Bellsdyke were buried before 1902 is not recorded.

Joining Mr Stainbank in unveiling the board was Dave McQueen, who Baillie Buchanan thanked for being “a wonderful benefactor”.

Mr McQueen, along with piper Kevin McLean, formed “a coalition group” with Baillie Buchanan to pledge that those buried in the common ground there would be “forgotten no more”.

Baillie Buchanan said: “We have done a wonderful thing today in remember 1466 individuals that have been lying in this area here.”

Ballie Billy Buchanan organised the service. Pic: Contributed

The Strathcarron Singers performed three hymns, including Abide With Me, while piper Kevin McLean led a short procession to the memorial then played a lament before a two-minute silence.

Prayers were led by the Reverend Andrew Moore, who also gave a blessing and flowers were placed beside the Celtic Cross.

Baillie Buchanan particularly thanked Ian Edwards of Falkirk Council who researched the details of the common ground, including the names of those interred.