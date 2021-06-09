Service at Larbert Old to remember HRH The Duke of Edinburgh

Representatives from the Armed Forces and the community joined Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, and Falkirk Provost, William Buchanan at the event.

Numbers had to be curtailed due to current covid restrictions and the organisers were unable to open it to members of the public.

Larbert Old Church service of commemoration for HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

The service was conducted by Iain Scoular, locum minister at Larbert Old and the Rev. James Todd, moderator elect of the Presbytery of Falkirk.

The Lord Lieutenant reflected on the life and work of Prince Philip, while David Young, captain of 3rd Falkirk Company of The Boys’ Brigade spoke of his involvement with the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

The Last Post and Rouse were sounded by Lauren Robb, a cornet player with Unison Kinneil Band, while the Lament was played by Jim Elliot, a piper with the Queens’ Own Highlanders.

David Young, captain of 3rd Falkirk Company of The Boys' Brigade, spoke about the Duke of Edinburgh awards

Those attending also reflected that the Duke of Edinburgh would have celebrated his 100th birthday on June 10 and a wreath was laid in his memory.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.