Sensory impaired youngsters from Falkirk are Flying Aces

Two young deaf people and two youngsters with sight loss had the thrill of flying a plane last Thursday.

Taking off from Dundee Airport, the four youngsters sat beside an experienced pilot in a small dual-control Piper Warrior plane used for teaching novice-flyers.

Charlie, 15, and Scott,11, who are partially sighted, were joined by Brooke Lawless, 11, and Josie Anderson,12, who are both deaf.

Brooke Lawless, pilot Andrew and Josie Anderson having completed their flight

Brooke, who comes from Falkirk, was born profoundly deaf and is very active, enjoying cycling, swimming and football amongst many other activities.

Josie, from Stenhousemuir, has unilateral deafness and got her first hearing-aid aged around four. She competes internationally in Highland Dancing and is also a member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers Running Club.

The opportunity came thanks to Flying Aces, a scheme set up by the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, and funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund, whereby young people from disadvantaged or disabled backgrounds can experience the thrill of flight.

Group Captain Jim Leggat, Regional Commandant for the Air Cadets in Scotland and Northern Ireland said: “We encourage young people to think: If I can fly an aeroplane is there anything in life I can’t do? The exercise is about getting them to control the aircraft as much as possible. They will be flying to the extent that any youngster - Air Cadet or not, disabled or not - is asked to.

"While, ultimately, it’s a matter for the instructor’s judgement, the young people will have a chance to pull back on the control column and feel the aircraft rising. They will also experience turning, flying level, climbing and descending.

“We know that blind and partially-sighted flyers are likely to get much more out of the experience than those who do have sight. They 'feel' flight and appreciate the various gravitational and other forces acting on the aircraft that are often lost on others.”

Jacquie Winning, chief executive of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: “Brooke and Josie both attend our Friday Youth Group. Flying Aces really supports our own ethos in building confidence and helping people to be as independent as possible..”

