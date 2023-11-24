A two-year-old boy who has spent his whole life in hospital is the star of a new TV advert for a charity’s Christmas Appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Little Theo Chatham’s heart-breaking story is told in the first ever TV advert for Sense Scotland, a Scottish charity and specialised social care provider giving support to people with additional support needs.

The toddler suffered brain damage and has cerebral visual impairment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hopes that he would soon be able to return to the family home in Bonnybridge for Christmas were recently dashed after he suffered a setback in his care.

Theo Chatham,, aged 2, in the Royal Children’s Hospital, Glasgow with mum Sarah and dad Gary. Pic: Contributed

He remains in the Sick Kids hospital in Glasgow where Sense Scotland continue to provide Theo and his family with support.

Due to complications during pregnancy, Theo was born at 32 weeks on April 1, 2021, weighing only 3lbs.

His parents, Sarah McGuire and Gary Chatham, knew there would be challenges but were delighted when they first held him at five days old. The couple were hopeful he would be home by his due date of May 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at only three weeks old, their little one was rushed to the Glasgow hospital.

Theo Chatham with Kim, the early years advisor with charity Sense Scotland. Pic: Contributed

NEC (Necrotising Enterocolitis) had been ravaging through his intestines and he was in a critical condition. In that first week he had three major operations, and every time his anxious parents were told he might not make it through.

Sarah said: “Theo’s condition is complex – in addition to having Short Bowel Syndrome, he has brain damage and cerebral visual impairment. He had 25 major operations by the time he was 17 months old, as well as hundreds of smaller procedures. We’ve been by his side every day, caring for him and learning as much as we can to give him the best chance at life.”

But despite all the medical teams were doing for Theo his parents knew something was missing – he wasn’t thriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then the family were introduced to Sense Scotland and their dedicated early years team, who found the missing piece: communication.

Theo Chatham has spent all his young life in hospital. Pic: Contributed

Now, Theo has weekly sessions with Kim, the charity’s early years advisor, who has helped him to accept touch, explore with his senses and to better communicate with his parents what he wants and how he feels.

The charity says they now understand each other more and are making incredible progress as a family.

The couple, who each have an older child from a previous relationship and are both trained chefs, initially gave up work to be with Theo round the clock. Now Gary is hoping to work a few days a week but one of them always remains by their little one’s side, staying in the nearby Ronald McDonald House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Gary made an emotional speech after the TV advert was shown for the first time at the Sense Scotland charity ball in Kelvingrove Art Gallery, when he told what a difference the charity had made to them.

Sarah added: “Sense Scotland and Kim have been there for us and we can’t praise them enough. We’ll do anything we can to help them, which is why we’re sharing our story. We know that, as a family, we have many challenges ahead of us but we are committed to doing everything we can and giving everything we have to ensure that Theo has a healthy and happy life.”

Theo’s story is captured in the 30-second Sense Scotland’s Christmas Appeal advert and narrated by Sarah. It is currently broadcasting across the central belt of Scotland on STV.