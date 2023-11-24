Sense Scotland: Bonnybridge's Theo Chatham, two, stars in charity's TV advert
Little Theo Chatham’s heart-breaking story is told in the first ever TV advert for Sense Scotland, a Scottish charity and specialised social care provider giving support to people with additional support needs.
The toddler suffered brain damage and has cerebral visual impairment.
Hopes that he would soon be able to return to the family home in Bonnybridge for Christmas were recently dashed after he suffered a setback in his care.
He remains in the Sick Kids hospital in Glasgow where Sense Scotland continue to provide Theo and his family with support.
Due to complications during pregnancy, Theo was born at 32 weeks on April 1, 2021, weighing only 3lbs.
His parents, Sarah McGuire and Gary Chatham, knew there would be challenges but were delighted when they first held him at five days old. The couple were hopeful he would be home by his due date of May 23.
However, at only three weeks old, their little one was rushed to the Glasgow hospital.
NEC (Necrotising Enterocolitis) had been ravaging through his intestines and he was in a critical condition. In that first week he had three major operations, and every time his anxious parents were told he might not make it through.
Sarah said: “Theo’s condition is complex – in addition to having Short Bowel Syndrome, he has brain damage and cerebral visual impairment. He had 25 major operations by the time he was 17 months old, as well as hundreds of smaller procedures. We’ve been by his side every day, caring for him and learning as much as we can to give him the best chance at life.”
But despite all the medical teams were doing for Theo his parents knew something was missing – he wasn’t thriving.
Then the family were introduced to Sense Scotland and their dedicated early years team, who found the missing piece: communication.
Now, Theo has weekly sessions with Kim, the charity’s early years advisor, who has helped him to accept touch, explore with his senses and to better communicate with his parents what he wants and how he feels.
The charity says they now understand each other more and are making incredible progress as a family.
The couple, who each have an older child from a previous relationship and are both trained chefs, initially gave up work to be with Theo round the clock. Now Gary is hoping to work a few days a week but one of them always remains by their little one’s side, staying in the nearby Ronald McDonald House.
Last week, Gary made an emotional speech after the TV advert was shown for the first time at the Sense Scotland charity ball in Kelvingrove Art Gallery, when he told what a difference the charity had made to them.
Sarah added: “Sense Scotland and Kim have been there for us and we can’t praise them enough. We’ll do anything we can to help them, which is why we’re sharing our story. We know that, as a family, we have many challenges ahead of us but we are committed to doing everything we can and giving everything we have to ensure that Theo has a healthy and happy life.”
Theo’s story is captured in the 30-second Sense Scotland’s Christmas Appeal advert and narrated by Sarah. It is currently broadcasting across the central belt of Scotland on STV.
You can learn more about Theo’s story and donate to Sense Scotland’s Christmas Appeal here