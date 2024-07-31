Selfless Grangemouth hairdresser earns herself British Empire Medal for decade of helping others

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hairdresser who has spent over 10 years putting others first and making sure cancer patients look and feel their best has now been presented with a British Empire Medal.

Jill Lauder opened her salon Lady J’s in Grangemouth’s Dundas Street back in 2011 and a short time later started hosting free pamper sessions for women suffering from cancer, which later became knowns as the Feel Good Project.

This week she received her well deserved award in a ceremony which included Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett and Lord Lieutenant for Falkirk Alan Simpson.

And Jill’s sister, who came all the way from Brisbane, Australia for the big event.

Jill Lauder joins Lord Lieutenant for Falkirk Alan Simpson and Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett at British Empire Medal presentation ceremony(Picture: Submitted)

Jill said, while she was honoured to receive the award, she and her team were only trying to help people.

Jill said: "I’m feeling overwhelmed by all the kind comments and kindness shown. I’m so very proud of our team we truly have the most beautiful kindest team. And without all the guys who come through our door we would not be going so strong.”

Starting her award-winning pamper sessions back in 2012, Jill had lost three close friends to cancer and she began thinking of ways of using her hairdressing skills to help other patients.

Jill doing what she could to make her friends feel better was the beginning of what would become the Feel Good Project, but a conversation with another friend, Sandra Campbell really got the ball rolling.

Family and friends joined Jill Lauder when she received her British Empire Medal. Pic: Contributed

At the time, Jill said: “I didn’t know Sandra was a Macmillan nursing consultant when I started talking to her about this idea to help people. The two of us came up with the basic blueprint for the Feel Good Project – although it wasn’t until 2014 that we got it up and running.

“We had been talking about it for a year and I was fed up waiting so I just said, let’s start doing it now. It immediately got a lot of support from the community and local businesses.”