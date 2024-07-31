Selfless Grangemouth hairdresser earns herself British Empire Medal for decade of helping others
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jill Lauder opened her salon Lady J’s in Grangemouth’s Dundas Street back in 2011 and a short time later started hosting free pamper sessions for women suffering from cancer, which later became knowns as the Feel Good Project.
This week she received her well deserved award in a ceremony which included Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett and Lord Lieutenant for Falkirk Alan Simpson.
And Jill’s sister, who came all the way from Brisbane, Australia for the big event.
Jill said, while she was honoured to receive the award, she and her team were only trying to help people.
Jill said: "I’m feeling overwhelmed by all the kind comments and kindness shown. I’m so very proud of our team we truly have the most beautiful kindest team. And without all the guys who come through our door we would not be going so strong.”
Starting her award-winning pamper sessions back in 2012, Jill had lost three close friends to cancer and she began thinking of ways of using her hairdressing skills to help other patients.
Jill doing what she could to make her friends feel better was the beginning of what would become the Feel Good Project, but a conversation with another friend, Sandra Campbell really got the ball rolling.
At the time, Jill said: “I didn’t know Sandra was a Macmillan nursing consultant when I started talking to her about this idea to help people. The two of us came up with the basic blueprint for the Feel Good Project – although it wasn’t until 2014 that we got it up and running.
“We had been talking about it for a year and I was fed up waiting so I just said, let’s start doing it now. It immediately got a lot of support from the community and local businesses.”
Jill, who was named MacMillan volunteer of the year in 2012, went on to win the Scotswoman of the Year award in 2019 and continues to help the community whenever she can.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.