See you do not miss Specsavers big family fun day at Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk FC and Specsavers are inviting people along to their annual family day at Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

The event takes place between 1pm and 3pm, before the Falkirk and Greenock Morton and will feature a ton of activities, including face painting, beat the goalie and lots of goodies to be given away, while the team from Specsavers will be on hand to chat about the importance of maintaining good eye health with supporters.

To celebrate the launch, Falkirk FC and Specsavers offered children the chance to win designer sunglasses for themselves and parents ahead of the big day.

Bairns captain Jordan McGhee and Specsavers director Zander McNaughton have been looking through the fantastic entries with the winner of the competition to be announced this weekend.

Zander said: “The Family Day is always a brilliant day out for kids and adults alike. We cannot wait for Saturday now, I would encourage all families to join us.”