See 34 pics of Carron Valley MCC Easter run for CHAS

Once again, Carron Valley Motorcycle Club hosted its annual charity run in aid of CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) – an event which has been taking place for almost 15 years.

Bikers of all ages and on all sizes of motorbikes took part to raise money for the charity which provides support to terminally children and their families.

It left from the Falkirk Wheel bottom car park on Sunday morning and, escorted by Police Scotland, made its way to Kinross and the Rachel House hospice where they handed in cash donations and lots of Easter eggs.

Tam Reid of Carron Valley MCC said: “After last year's run we have now managed to raise over £115,000. We were invited to Scottish Parliament building as a thank you from Ministers and the Children's Hospice.

We’re all feeling pretty proud of the achievement the local bikers made.”

Carron Valley MCC Easter run Never too young to get on your bike and join the charity work with Carron Valley MCC.

Carron Valley MCC Easter run All ages joined in the event.

Carron Valley MCC Easter run Bikers proud to be involved in the charity run.