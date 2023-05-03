News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
23 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Security firms clash on the pitch in Stenhousemuir to coin in cash for charity

Staff from local security firms will be hoping to nick a goal or two and raise as much money as possible for a great cause at a charity football event.

By James Trimble
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:59 BST

Argenbright Security Europe Limited (ASEL) and its associated companies, Amberstone Security, The Protector group and Tailored Fire and Security (TFS) are holding the charity football match at Stenhousemuir FC’s Ochilview Park from 7pm on Friday, May 12.

The event aims to raise cash for The Laughter Specialists Charitable Trust, which supports vulnerable children and their families through engaging and supportive interactions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trained laughter specialists provide children, who are often struggling with harsh circumstances, with an escape from sometimes harsh reality through a variety of entertainment skills, comedy, singing, puppetry, magic and improvisation, alongside psychological understanding to provide magical moments and mental respite.

The event aims to raise as much money as possible for The Laughter Specialists Charitable TrustThe event aims to raise as much money as possible for The Laughter Specialists Charitable Trust
The event aims to raise as much money as possible for The Laughter Specialists Charitable Trust
Most Popular

The Laughter Specialist Charitable Trust work in schools, hospices and alongside NHS Staff in hospitals.

Visit the charity’s Go Fund Me page for more information.