Security firms clash on the pitch in Stenhousemuir to coin in cash for charity

Argenbright Security Europe Limited (ASEL) and its associated companies, Amberstone Security, The Protector group and Tailored Fire and Security (TFS) are holding the charity football match at Stenhousemuir FC’s Ochilview Park from 7pm on Friday, May 12.

The event aims to raise cash for The Laughter Specialists Charitable Trust, which supports vulnerable children and their families through engaging and supportive interactions.

Trained laughter specialists provide children, who are often struggling with harsh circumstances, with an escape from sometimes harsh reality through a variety of entertainment skills, comedy, singing, puppetry, magic and improvisation, alongside psychological understanding to provide magical moments and mental respite.

The event aims to raise as much money as possible for The Laughter Specialists Charitable Trust

The Laughter Specialist Charitable Trust work in schools, hospices and alongside NHS Staff in hospitals.