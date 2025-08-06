Second protest to be held outside Falkirk's former Cladhan Hotel

A second group has announced it will also hold a peaceful protest outside a Falkirk town centre property where asylum seekers are housed.

Both are taking place on Saturday, August 16 next to the former Cladhan Hotel in Kemper Avenue, starting an hour apart.

Stand up to Racism Scotland has said its event is being organised with Falkirk Trades Union Council and a coalition of residents in the area.

The announcement came days after a group calling itself Save Our Future & Our Kids Future said it would hold a peaceful protest outside the hotel at noon on August 16.

The Home Office is using the former Cladhan Hotel to house asylum seekers. Pic: Michael Gillen

It had previously held an outdoor meeting in Callendar Park last month where concerns were voiced about the former Cladhan Hotel being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

They have stated on social media that their protest is about “standing up for our communities and families; challenging the broken asylum system; pushing back against false labels and forced narratives; and defending our future with peace, unity, and purpose.”

Organisers from Stand up to Racism, whose event is scheduled to begin at 11am, said: “We are concerned that, a year on from the 2024 summer riots, a protest is being organised outside a hotel housing refugees in Falkirk.

"We're also concerned by the involvement of individuals with links to dangerous far-right groups in the organisation of the protest.”

However, Save Our Future & Our Kids Future has always strongly denied that it has far-right links, stressing it is not connected to any political party.

Stand up to Racism said its We All Belong in Falkirk event is “a peaceful counter-protest to stand in solidarity with refugees and to say that they are welcome”.

A spokesperson added: “This will be a safely stewarded community event with music, speeches from the local trade union movement, food and activities.

"We reject the scapegoating and myths that say that refugees pose a threat to communities.

"There is no place for racism, hatred and division in Falkirk.”

One local resident, named only as Eileen, said: “Following the racist riots last year and the escalating threats against refugees and migrants, I’m concerned about plans for a similar protest which is targeting people in a hotel in Falkirk. As a Falkirk resident I’ll be attending the counter-protest and making it clear that refugees and migrants are welcome here and that racism has no place in our community.”

Save Our Future & Our Kids Future has also said it next plans to protest outside Falkirk Council offices.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The council plays no part in the decision to house asylum seekers nor in the location of where they are placed.

"The Home Office and their contractor, Mears, take this decision in conjunction with property owners and the cost of accommodation and meals is met entirely by the Home Office.

"Falkirk Council offers no financial assistance to any asylum seeker – financial allowances again come from the Home Office.

"Community safety is everyone’s concern and we will continue to work constructively with community groups and community planning partners to ensure everyone’s wellbeing is looked after as far as possible.”