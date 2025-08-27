Second protest planned for Falkirk town centre this weekend

A group set up to raise the issue of community safety plans a second protest this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two weeks after around 600 people turned up outside the former Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk which is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future is now turning its attention to offices used by MP Euan Stainbank.

They are asking people to join them from noon this Saturday outside the Falkirk Member of Parliament’s constituency office in Newmarket Street to voice their concerns on issues they say impact the safety of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the MP has made it clear that his office is closed at weekends as he is out on constituency business.

Another protest is being held in heart of Falkirk this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

He also said that he had offered to meet members of the group to hear their concerns face to face but no one had yet responded to his offer of meeting.

The group’s protest began following the conviction of an an asylum seeker housed in the Cladhan who in October 2023 raped a 15-year-old girl in Falkirk town centre.

In June he was jailed for nine years and will be deported after his sentence is served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group stated: “This individual was an illegal immigrant housed in the Cladhan Hotel, right in the heart of our town. He had travelled freely across multiple safe European countries, living a tourist lifestyle, before arriving here to claim asylum. Instead of finding safety for his victim, our community was left exposed to danger.

Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures protesters at the Cladhan Hotel, Falkirk. Picture Michael Gillen

"This is not about race. This is not about division. This is about protecting our children, our women, and our communities from dangerous failings in a broken asylum system.”

Speaking today, Euan Stainbank said: “We must fix the broken asylum system which has not worked for years for communities such as Falkirk or those seeking refuge from persecution.

"The Labour Government’s action within days of entering office to end the Tories Rwanda scheme, focus resources on processing claims and ending needless processing pauses will allow us to close all the Tory-created asylum hotels in this Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further actions which I voted for, such as blocking refugee status for those convicted of a sexual offence have been taken forward in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill which was opposed by the Tories and Reform.

"This approach has reduced the asylum backlog by over 59,000 by the start of 2025.”

Talking about the next planned protest, he added: “I know several people are concerned about disruption in the town centre this Saturday and I’ve been working to seek assurances from the authorities on their behalf.

"My door is always open to speak to people face to face about asylum policy or any other matter, running over 70 surgeries since elected last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is why I’m disappointed that the group behind this protest have yet to accept my offer of a meeting, despite our offer of a meeting being made within minutes of them getting in touch directly last week.”

At the previous protest a counter protest, organised by Stand up to Racism, Falkirk Trades Union Council and local residents, saw around 150 people gather.

Police were eventually forced to close the road as numbers of those attending grew.