Second body found in Forth Valley reservoir in the space of three weeks

A second body has been discovered in a Forth Valley reservoir – three weeks after two men were reported missing at the location.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The body was found on Sunday, January 14 in Gartmorn Dam, Sauchie, Clackmannanshire.

Police initially received a report of concern for two men at the dam on Sunday, December 24.

Then on Tuesday, December 26, the body of a man was found.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second body has been discovered in Gartmorn Dam in the space of three weeks (Picture: Nick Drainy)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024, the body of a second man was recovered from Gartmorn Dam, Sauchie, Alloa.

"He has been identified as a 44-year-old man reported missing in the area on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from the water, after he had also been reported missing on December 24, 2023.