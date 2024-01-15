Second body found in Forth Valley reservoir in the space of three weeks
and live on Freeview channel 276
The body was found on Sunday, January 14 in Gartmorn Dam, Sauchie, Clackmannanshire.
Police initially received a report of concern for two men at the dam on Sunday, December 24.
Then on Tuesday, December 26, the body of a man was found.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024, the body of a second man was recovered from Gartmorn Dam, Sauchie, Alloa.
"He has been identified as a 44-year-old man reported missing in the area on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from the water, after he had also been reported missing on December 24, 2023.
"His family are aware."