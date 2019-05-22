Search underway to find Falkirk’s best gardeners

The search is underway to find the best green fingers in the Falkirk district.

There are six categories in this year’s Garden Competition ran by Falkirk Council and each category will have one tenant and one resident winner.

Judging will take place in June and winners will be invited to attend a special prize giving ceremony in September 2019.

The categories are Best Garden Design, Best Wildlife Garden, Best Communal Garden, Best Container Garden, Neat and Tidy Garden and a Spot Prize section for gardens which don’t quite meet the former categories.

For more information visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/services/people-communities/garden-competition.aspx