Search is on for owner of lost dog found alone on the streets of Falkirk area village
Police are looking for help to trace the owner of a dog which was found wandering alone in the Falkirk area.
The brindle coloured lurcher/greyhound was found in Camelon at around 12.30pm on Sunday, March 31.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Unfortunately no chip was detected when scanned. If you have any information that might help reunite this pup with it family.”
If anyone has any information regarding the dog’s owner they van contact 101 and quote ref 1238 of March 31.
