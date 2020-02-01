Search is on for new Grangemouth Post Office operator

Grangemouth will be short of one Post Office from March 13, unless a replacement for operator CJ Lang - which is axeing its service -is found before then.

A notice issued by the Post Office apologises for the “temporary closure” of the branch at 20 to 26 Central Avenue, while asking for interested retailers to get in touch.

No reason has been given why wholesaler CJ Lang (which supplies Spar stores) no longer intends to operate the service.

The Post Office says it is working hard to find a replacement, while stressing any new venture would have to be sustainable.

It has apologised for inconvenience to local customers, pointing to them to alternative outlets at Charlotte Dundas Court and York Lane while the search continues for a new operator.