Search for families of rail workers who died in Polmont tragedy
On August 5, 1983 three trackmen were working on the line near Polmont Station when they were struck and killed by an empty train travelling at speed.
The track chargeman was thrown to the ground by the train but escaped without significant injury.
The results of a review published exactly a year after the tragedy found there had been inadequate worksite protection.
The RMT union is in touch with Shona Campbell, the widow of John (Ian) Campbell but are anxious to trace the families of the two other men, who were both from the Falkirk area.
They were Derek Gardener and Gilmour Stillie.
Billy Blair of the RMT said: “We would like to trace the families who we believe may still be living in the area.”
He can be contacted on 07711 602083 or by emailing [email protected]