Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On August 5, 1983 three trackmen were working on the line near Polmont Station when they were struck and killed by an empty train travelling at speed.

The track chargeman was thrown to the ground by the train but escaped without significant injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results of a review published exactly a year after the tragedy found there had been inadequate worksite protection.

The site near Polmont rail station where three British Rail workers were killed by an empty train in August 1983. Pic: Alan Ledgerwood

The RMT union is in touch with Shona Campbell, the widow of John (Ian) Campbell but are anxious to trace the families of the two other men, who were both from the Falkirk area.

They were Derek Gardener and Gilmour Stillie.

Billy Blair of the RMT said: “We would like to trace the families who we believe may still be living in the area.”