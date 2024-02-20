News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Search for families of rail workers who died in Polmont tragedy

Over 40 years after a tragic incident which saw three men lose their lives, a rail union is anxious to trace their families.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On August 5, 1983 three trackmen were working on the line near Polmont Station when they were struck and killed by an empty train travelling at speed.

The track chargeman was thrown to the ground by the train but escaped without significant injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The results of a review published exactly a year after the tragedy found there had been inadequate worksite protection.

Most Popular
The site near Polmont rail station where three British Rail workers were killed by an empty train in August 1983. Pic: Alan LedgerwoodThe site near Polmont rail station where three British Rail workers were killed by an empty train in August 1983. Pic: Alan Ledgerwood
The site near Polmont rail station where three British Rail workers were killed by an empty train in August 1983. Pic: Alan Ledgerwood

The RMT union is in touch with Shona Campbell, the widow of John (Ian) Campbell but are anxious to trace the families of the two other men, who were both from the Falkirk area.

They were Derek Gardener and Gilmour Stillie.

Billy Blair of the RMT said: “We would like to trace the families who we believe may still be living in the area.”

He can be contacted on 07711 602083 or by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:RMT