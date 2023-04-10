Currently there are only a limited number of plots in Bantaskine, Callendar Park and at Muiravonside with the demand far outweighing what’s available.

Larbert Villages Allotment Association (LVAA) was set up during lockdown to help get people from this area a space to grown their own food. But as chairperson David Robertson explained, it’s not bee successful.

He said: “Unfortunately, despite a lot of effort and several false starts there is still no allotment space in north Falkirk. In these times of austerity, the local authority needs to invest more resources to support local people to grow food and find and approve space for LVAA and similarly plotless Denny and Dunipace Allotment Association (DDAA) to contribute to the local food economy.

Youngsters from Larbert and District Childminding Group have a small allotment in the church grounds - now more people are being encouraged to apply for their own space to grow fruit, veg and flowers. Pic: Michael Gillen

"LVAA came very close to signing an agreement with the National Trust for Scotland for space at the Pineapple near Airth. Falkirk Council planning department pointed out all the reasons why a 300 year old garden could not easily have planning permission granted in 2022, despite support from the NTS, and an agreement was never signed. Other sites have been ruled out for reasons such as vehicle access and cost, so the search goes on.”

He added that the group’s Denny counterparts had identified council-owned land in Denny currently “not suitable for any other purpose” but said red tape was slowing the process.

However, the council now has a central register of those in the Falkirk area who wishes an allotment and is unable either to travel to the ones already in place or unable to access one. Anyone interested is asked to send contact details to official Arthur Berg by emailing [email protected]

The council has a community food growing strategy to help get projects to grow food started. It is also supporting groups to grow shrubs and flowers in parks and public spaces.