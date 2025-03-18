Scrum fun in Bo'ness as touch rugby for players with kidney conditions kicks off

This weekend will see the new Purple Rhinos touch rugby team for renal patients take to the pitch in Bo’ness.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch event for the new team takes place on Bo’ness Rugby FC pitch from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, March 23.

Purple Rhinos is a touch rugby team made up of renal patients – people who have kidney problems or diseases, including conditions like chronic kidney disease or kidney failure, which require dialysis or even a kidney transplant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new team is also looking for family members of renal patients and NHS staff who work in renal units to sign up with the aim to provide an activity group to improve both the mental and physical health of those participating.

Bo'ness Rugby FC head coach Grant Anderson, himself a renal patient, will be taking to the pitch in Bo'ness with the Purple Rhinos touch rugby team (Picture: Submitted)

The team will play under the new T1 touch rugby rules and training will provide an opportunity to develop and play rugby with the goal of developing a competitive team for friendlies with anyone who wants to play.

There will also be opportunities for those who wish to participate, just not competitively.

Teams are mixed gender and open to anyone 18 and over – even if they have never played rugby before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bo’ness Rugby FC coach head Grant Anderson said: “As a renal patient myself, pre-transplant, it's been massive for me to remain active. I've always been an active person and after my diagnosis, that side of my life seemed to have taken a huge step backwards.

"I struggled to find something that suited what I was looking for. Rugby gave me so much throughout my adult life and with the Purple Rhinos, I have that activity back.

“It also provides an opportunity to share an activity with those in a similar situation. Living with kidney disease can feel very lonely at times and to share the sport I love with others going through the same issues will be an invaluable experience.

"Come and try touch rugby with us. I guarantee you will enjoy the experiences. You are stronger than you think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event on Sunday is free for anyone to attend and features a touch rugby demonstration, a raffle for a signed Scotland rugby top and some special guests dropping by.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.