Scouts from across Falkirk district descend on Barrwood for annual Scout Fun Day
Scouts of all ages from across Forth Valley descended on their popular campsite at the weekend.
Barrwood, near Denny, was the venue for the annual Scout Fun Day and the sun shone throughout the time the youngsters took part in activities until the evening campfire.
They are the latest in generations of Scouts who have spent happy times at the campsite since it first opened 101 years ago. They’ve been able to gain skills, forge friendships and enjoy time outdoors.
Sir Ian Bolton was the land owner who bequeathed Barrwood to the trustees for the Boy Scout Movement in 1946. Since then thousands of boys and girls have spent happy times visiting and camping under the stars.
