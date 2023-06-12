News you can trust since 1845
Scouts from across Falkirk district descend on Barrwood for annual Scout Fun Day

Scouts of all ages from across Forth Valley descended on their popular campsite at the weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

Barrwood, near Denny, was the venue for the annual Scout Fun Day and the sun shone throughout the time the youngsters took part in activities until the evening campfire.

They are the latest in generations of Scouts who have spent happy times at the campsite since it first opened 101 years ago. They’ve been able to gain skills, forge friendships and enjoy time outdoors.

Sir Ian Bolton was the land owner who bequeathed Barrwood to the trustees for the Boy Scout Movement in 1946. Since then thousands of boys and girls have spent happy times visiting and camping under the stars.

Forth Regional Scout Fun Day at Barrwood took place on Saturday

1. Barrwood Fun Day

Forth Regional Scout Fun Day at Barrwood took place on Saturday Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of activities took place throughout the day.

2. Barrwood Fun Day

Lots of activities took place throughout the day. Photo: Michael Gillen

Waiting for your turn to take part isn't so bad when the sun shines.

3. Barrwood Fun Day

Waiting for your turn to take part isn't so bad when the sun shines. Photo: Michael Gillen

Perfect weather for all the activities on the inflatables.

4. Barrwood Fun Day

Perfect weather for all the activities on the inflatables. Photo: Michael Gillen

