Scout leaders wanted for Falkirk district as group return from Norway trip

With many groups having to put would-be Scouts on waiting lists until more adult leaders come forward, demand has never been greater.

But the good news is that anyone wanting to get involved will be given full training – and have the opportunity to take part in some exciting adventures at home and abroad.

Leaders from Falkirk and West Lothian Scout districts have recently returned from a trip to Norway with 65 Explorer and Network Scouts who were taking part in their Explorer Belt expedition towards one of the top four Scouting awards.

Twelve teams took part in the award which is involves a trip where the Scouts in teams of three to eight do a ten-day expedition that involves planning, budgeting, carrying out ten minor projects – five set by leaders and five chosen by themselves – as well as completing a major project of their own choice.

Lenny Jamieson, district lead volunteer with Falkirk District Scouts, said: “These included a comparison of mining in Norway compared to mining in Scotland, and the effect of tourism in Norway.

"The leadership team in Norway would usually visit the teams in the evening every second or third day to check their progress and wellbeing.”

He added that this means leaders then have to the day to visit the country and also enjoy the experiences with some of them completing a few of the minor tasks for fun, including taking a boat trip, tasting Brunost – Norwegian cheese – and visiting Stave Church.

“Scouting is about the development of young people so, during an expedition like this, leaders see the young people develop as they work through issues that will occur during a ten-day trip,” added Lenny. “They have enormous fun in not only seeing this but having a great time doing it.”

He said that Scouting in Falkirk is almost at “saturation point” with around three-quarters of all sections full and in some areas of the district long waiting lists of youngsters wanting to join groups.

The Scout leader said: “One group has managed to recruit leaders to open two additional sections starting in September that will take about 40 young people off the waiting list, but we need many more leaders.

"If you could volunteer, you could work with existing leaders and receive training to enable you to be part of the great Scouting journey.

"No previous Scouting involvement is required, just the desire to share in the fun and excitement which our youth members enjoy.”

Anyone wanting more information about becoming a Scot volunteer should email [email protected].

Last year, Lenny received his Silver Wolf award, the top recognition in Scouting which is the gift of the Chief Scout it is awarded for service of the most exceptional nature.

He has spent a lifetime involved with the Scouting movement from his first troop in Grangemouth to becoming the district lead volunteer – what used to be known as the district commissioner.

Lenny received his Silver Wolf award at the by-annual Scottish Scout Jamborette at Blair Atholl from Scottish lead volunteer Barry Donald-Hewitt last July.

