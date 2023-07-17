Scottish Water unveil 100th top up tap at iconic Kelpies in Falkirk's Helix Park

Visitors to the award-winning Falkirk park will now be able to stay hydrated on the go as they take in the giant mythical horse heads known as Duke and Baron, which attract over 750,000 visitors every year.

Scottish Water’s newest water tap is the first to officially be given a name – ‘The Flow-er of Scotland’ was chosen as part of a competition for radio listeners run in partnership with Planet Radio.

The attraction was named Scotland’s Greatest Day Out at the recent VisitScotland Thistle Awards for tourism and has environmental sustainability at the heart of its operation.

Lucy and Hannah Lironi help launch Scottish Water’s latest tap at the Helix Park in the shadow of The Kelpies. Pic: Ian Rutherford

Scottish Water’s director of corporate affairs, Brian Lironi, said: “We’re delighted to unveil Scotland’s 100th tap at such an iconic location linked to one of the country’s most evocative water legends, the Kelpies. Thousands of people will be able to enjoy this amazing site and stay topped up with Scottish tap water as they walk around these remarkable sculptures.

“Since the first tap was installed outside the Scottish Parliament five years ago, they have enabled people to use refillable bottles, reduce plastic consumption and waste and protect the environment.”

The country-wide network of distinctive blue taps provides people with free drinking water from the Shetlands to Stranraer – and since their launch in 2018 have filled the equivalent of five million 330ml single-use plastic bottles, helping reduce litter and waste. The taps also encourage people to top up and stay hydrated on the go.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “Providing healthy and free drinking water at the Helix is a great initiative from Scottish Water and will certainly help with our commitment to reduce single use plastics and waste. Locating the 100th tap at the Helix is great recognition for this amazing visitor attraction and we’re sure will be very welcomed by local residents and tourists alike.”

A new water tap has been installed by Scottish Water in the Helix Park, close to the Kelpies. Pic: Contributed