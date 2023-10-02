News you can trust since 1845
Scottish Water reveal Falkirk makes top 20 in its new Top of the Taps figures

The busiest and most-used public consumption taps across Scotland over the summer have been identified in the latest data revealed by Scottish Water.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:54 BST
New figures show Falkirk has consumed nearly 25,000 litres of water from public Top Up Taps – including 16,000 litres from Callendar Park’s top up tap and 8236 litres from the Kelpies facility – between May and August this year, which is good enough for 19th spot on the Top of the Taps chart.

Retaining the top spot in Scotland this summer was Edinburgh’s Grassmarket tap which dispensed over 32,000 litres during the peak tourist season.

Since Scottish Water launched the initiative in 2018, the 100 taps collectively have topped up the equivalent of nearly six million single use plastic bottles.

Scottish Water's top up taps have been well used again this year (Picture: Submitted)Scottish Water's top up taps have been well used again this year (Picture: Submitted)
Scottish Water's top up taps have been well used again this year (Picture: Submitted)
The initiative has inspired a 19 per cent increase in people carrying a refillable bottle and the figures also show well-hydrated people across Falkirk filled

up almost 20,000 water bottles and consumed 23,611 litres of water across the area’s two taps.

Brian Lironi, Scottish Water director of corporate affairs, said: “It’s brilliant that so many locals and visitors alike are using our Top Up Taps in such numbers. But nothing would make us happier than seeing them used even more.

"There couldn’t be many better reasons for carrying a refillable water bottle and topping up when you’re out and about – it’s good for your health, good for your pocket and good for the planet.

“Water is our most precious natural resource, and we want the people of Scotland and visitors to have access whenever they need it.”

