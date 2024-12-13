Scottish Water plans for 'hydro scheme' in Falkirk area spring a leak
Scottish Water lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Friday, July 26 to install a “hydro scheme” and construct a “powerhouse” along with associated works on a site to the south west of Carrongrange Park, Skinflats.
The proposal was listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, however, Scottish Water withdrew the application on Thursday, December 12.
Scottish Water has been actively installing hydro schemes since 2010 and currently have facilities across Scotland. Hydro schemes are used to offset the company’s energy consumption at its treatment works, with any surplus energy generated being exported to the National Grid.
Hydro plants use the force of falling water to make electricity. The water can be stored in a dam to allow for year round generation or a turbine can be installed at treatment works or storage tanks.
