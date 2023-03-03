It is launching its biggest ever drive for Modern, Technical and Graduate Apprentice and plans to hire 60 trainees across the country. The campaign coincides with Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2023 which runs from March 6 to 10.

Opportunities are available in project management, engineering, water treatment, wastewater treatment, electrical and mechanical, science, property & estates, and business administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Water is one of only eight businesses, and the only utility, in Scotland to have achieved the coveted Investors in Young People – Platinum standard, making the company a leading ambassador for employing young people.

Alex Cleland, former Scottish Water apprentice and now full time employee

Linda Brown, Scottish Water strategic resourcing manager, said: “We are launching our 2023 apprenticeships campaign during SAW 2023, the perfect time to highlight how apprentices and organisations benefit from these trainee programmes. On our programme, we’ll help apprentices reach their full potential by giving them first-class training and mentoring. We’ll invest in their development, and they’ll earn nationally recognised qualifications.

“Our apprenticeships are an example of Scottish Water’s purpose in action – to support a flourishing Scotland. They enable people from diverse backgrounds and abilities to gain work and life skills, whilst earning and thriving in their job. They also ensure that we develop the skills Scottish Water, and the wider Scottish economy, will need in the years to come. A true win: win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 Apprentice campaign is open to all with no upper age limit to the programmes. The opportunities available will be on a fixed-term basis ranging from 18 months to five years and they come with a generous starting salary and an attractive list of additional benefits.

Candidates can apply at https://scottishwater.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/External_Careers from Monday, March 6 to April 2.

More information on life as an apprentice at Scottish Water can be found here