Scottish SPCA: Sign up for Bark in the Park in Falkirk later this month

The first in-person event organised held by Scotland’s animal welfare charity takes place at Callendar Park on Sunday, August 28.

One of those who will be turning out is Lauren Cunningham who has already raised over £200.

Lauren said, “I am taking part in Bark in the Park and raising funds on behalf of the Scottish SPCA along with my little dog Olive.

Bark in the Park at Callendar Park - SSPCA supporter Lauren Cunningham with Olive

“When the event was announced I signed up instantly as the Scottish SPCA holds a very special place in my heart. If it wasn’t for their vital work my family would never have been blessed with our dogs, Maisie and Maya.

“My family adopted Maisie from their Dunbartonshire and West Scotland Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in September 2009. She was a young, very friendly dog, who hadn’t had a great start in life.

“My family fell in love with her as soon as we saw her happy face. A few months later we decided she needed a friend, so we adopted Maya from the Society’s Glasgow centre in April 2010.

Maisie, right, and Maya were adopted by Lauren Cunningham's family from the Scottish SPCA

"She was handed into the centre by an elderly lady who had her best interests at heart, but could no longer take care of her.”

Describing her first sight of Maya, Lauren said: “She was wandering around her pen with her little blanket hanging out of her mouth. How could anyone have resisted? They became instant friends and spent the rest of their lives together, rarely ever apart.

“We had the privilege of more than a decade of love with these two wonderful dogs and our lives were truly shattered when Maisie passed in 2020 and Maya in 2021. “They have left a lasting imprint upon our hearts and my family will be forever honoured that the Scottish SPCA entrusted them to us.

Bark in the Park is back at Callendar Park later this month

“Olive and I are taking part in Bark in the Park in their memory.”

Scottish SPCA fundraising manager, Paul McKeown, said, “We are so excited to get back to in person events, and can’t wait to be ‘back with a bark’.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us with their dogs in Callendar Park.

“Registration costs £13 for adults and £6 for children. We have a limited number of discounted entries available to get 30 per cent off the entry fee using code: BARK30.

“Once you sign up, you will get a personal fundraising page where you can earn some great rewards too, including dog bandanas and t-shirts. Your entry fees will ensure that we can make this event as ‘pawsome’ as possible, but your fundraising will help us be there for Scotland’s animals.

“We are still on the lookout for local vendors to help make the event ‘pawsome’.

“We are also hosting a virtual Bark in the Park for those who can’t be there on the day, or live elsewhere in Scotland but still want to take part.”

Bark in the Park will be sponsored by Cala Homes (East). The homebuilder has supported the charity over the past three years, and are continuing that sponsorship with Bark in the Park.