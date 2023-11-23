Scottish SPCA ask people across Falkirk district to donate to help animals in their care
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for people to get out their crochet or knitting needles to make blankets for the animals in their care this Christmas.
The charity wants all the unwanted and abandoned pets to be cosy and content this winter. A warm blanket to curl up in and something to play with can make a big difference to a pet who's known nothing but cruelty and fear.
Jennie Macdonald, head of fostering, rehoming and community engagement, said: “We are in need of blankets to keep animals in our care warm and cosy while they wait for their forever homes.
“We would love if people who have a passion for knitting or crocheting could spare some time and wool to make some for our animals. The only criteria we have is for them to be tightly woven without large holes.
“We can also accept new blankets from retailers or used blankets as long as they are in good condition with no tears or holes and have been freshly laundered.
“Unfortunately, we can’t accept pillows or duvets as they are too easily destroyed and the stuffing can be harmful to animals if they ingest it.
“Your support means that we can continue to provide the best care for our animals at our centre this winter.
“We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare and we know our animals will be too.”
The nearest local SSPCA centre is in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire but others can be found here