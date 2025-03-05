Scottish premiere for short film featuring Stenhousemuir teen ahead of US trip

A short film featuring a young Stenhousemuir actor in the lead role is set to have its premiere this weekend.

Seventeen-year-old Lily McGuire takes on the lead role of Vaila in the Scottish short film, Faithful, which was filmed last year.

Now, the film, which aims to fire Scotland’s fairy tales into the spotlight and preserve the nation’s myths and legends for generations to come will be shown for the first time on the big screen at the Grosvenor Cinema in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Lily’s mum Sharon said: “She’s very excited about it, we all are. We’re really looking forward to it and to see the end result.

Lily McGuire is excited about Saturday's premiere of the short film Faithful, in which she plays the young lead Vaila. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"We’ve only seen the trailer and maybe some stills so it’s probably going to be emotional seeing the entire film.

"Lily was filming last year, but she was 15 when it all started and she shot the teaser trailer. Then it was the year after when she did the actual filming.

"It’s been a long time coming and as I say we’re very much looking forward to celebrating the fact that it’s complete.

“It’s a celebration of the hard work that Lily and every one else involved has put in to it. It has opened my eyes to the independent film industry and how difficult it is to get something like this off the ground.”

Lily McGuire in action as Vaila in the short film, Faithful. (Pic: Sonja Blietschau)

Saturday’s premiere screening has already sold out, however some tickets are still available for the after party at the Trades Hall in Glasgow, where there will be a ceilidh, a performance by Josie Duncan of the theme from the film and also the film will be shown on a loop for anyone who couldn’t get tickets for the premiere screening.

However for Larbert High pupil Lily and the rest of the team behind Faithful, the excitement doesn’t end there.

The team look set to spread the word about their short further as they’ve been accepted to attend WonderCon in California at the end of the month.

Sharon continued: “Now the film is finished it’s about promoting it wherever we can. It will be screened on STV Player at some time, but we’re trying to spread word to a wider audience.

"We had spoken to Fraser about ComiCon in London, but he’s now had word that Faithful has been accepted to WonderCon in America and it will have a premiere there.

"It’s very exciting, but it brings you back to independent film making where there’s not the money you would normally have so we’re back to trying to do what we can to raise money to cover costs.

"I only came into this as Lily’s chaperone, but I’m now totally invested in it.

"It’s a lot to do with the people involved in it. They are really nice people with a vision of what they want to do, but it’s such a tough tough industry. We’re so grateful to everybody who has supported the film.”

Faithful follows young Vaila as she bravely runs into the woods after lights out in the hope that she’ll find the mythical Cù-Sìth, a Grim Reaper Fairy Dog who will drag you to The Otherworld if you hear it howling three times. Vaila hopes to find the dog so that it will lead her to her mother who she lost years previously.

Starring alongside Lily are familiar Scottish faces, including Gary: Tank Commander’s Greg McHugh, Mrs Brown’s Boys actor Gary Hollywood, River City and Balamory star Juliet Cadzow and Fresh Meat's Kimberley Nixon.

Written by film-maker Fraser Coull, Faithful is directed by Lucy Linger and produced by Valerie Andrews and Lindsay Dowell.

In order to produce the film, Fraser and the team raised around £15,000 to pay the cast and crew and to cover the costs of production. They also received a contribution from sponsor Simon Webster and a grant from Kiran’s Trust – a charity which celebrates the creative arts and sport – as well as support from over 100 members of the public through the project’s crowdfunding campaigns.

Tickets for Saturday’s after party at the Trades Hall in Glasgow are available here.

A fundraising page to help send the team to the USA for WonderCon can be found here.