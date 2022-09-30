News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scottish Police Dog Memorial: Stenhousemuir retired officer Cameron Shanks helps unveil new statue

Former police officer Cameron Shanks helped unveil a memorial to all of the Scottish force’s four-legged recruits.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 30th September 2022, 7:09 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 7:25 pm

Cameron Shanks from Stenhousemuir, who retired in 2020 after 43 years service, was given the honour of taking part in the ceremony earlier today in Pollok Park, Glasgow.

Also involved was PC Carrie-Ann McNab who had the idea for the Scottish Police Dog Memorial and worked tirelessly to raise the £35,000 needed for the project.

Despite the torrential rain, serving officers and retired colleagues turned out for the unveiling.

Cameron Shanks and PC Carrie-Ann McNab at the unveiling of the Scottish Police Dog Memorial in Glasgow

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
Cancer battler raises £45,000 for Maggie’s as he retires from 43-year police car...
Glasgow
News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us