Scottish Police Dog Memorial: Stenhousemuir retired officer Cameron Shanks helps unveil new statue

Cameron Shanks from Stenhousemuir, who retired in 2020 after 43 years service, was given the honour of taking part in the ceremony earlier today in Pollok Park, Glasgow.

Also involved was PC Carrie-Ann McNab who had the idea for the Scottish Police Dog Memorial and worked tirelessly to raise the £35,000 needed for the project.

Despite the torrential rain, serving officers and retired colleagues turned out for the unveiling.

Cameron Shanks and PC Carrie-Ann McNab at the unveiling of the Scottish Police Dog Memorial in Glasgow