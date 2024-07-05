Scottish National Blood Transfussion Service need donors when they visit Falkirk area
The session will take place at Bainsford Community Centre in Davids Loan on July 31.
It will be the first time the service has been in Bainsford since 2019.
Sessions will run from 1.30pm to 3.30pm and from 5pm to 7pm.
You can book a time slot by calling 0345 90 90 999 Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm or by visiting the website
Donors can also find out if they are eligible to give blood here
Blood has a very short shelf life and can’t be stockpiled, so every day the service depend on donors to help maintain its blood stocks.
To be ready to help patients in all Scottish hospitals, whenever they need it, SNBTS aim to stock six days’ worth of each blood type at all times.
