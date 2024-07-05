Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blood donors are being urged to sign up when the Scottish National Blood Transfussion Service visit Falkirk later this month.

The session will take place at Bainsford Community Centre in Davids Loan on July 31.

It will be the first time the service has been in Bainsford since 2019.

Sessions will run from 1.30pm to 3.30pm and from 5pm to 7pm.

A blood donor session will take place in Bainsford later this month. Pic: File image

You can book a time slot by calling 0345 90 90 999 Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm or by visiting the website

Donors can also find out if they are eligible to give blood here

Blood has a very short shelf life and can’t be stockpiled, so every day the service depend on donors to help maintain its blood stocks.