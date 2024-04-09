Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brightons charity has received £27,500 to purchase an area of land adjacent to its boundary. This acquisition will allow the group to extend existing walking and cycling routes and increase local walking access with a focus on active travel.

Stephen Sutton, chair and trustee, Bailliefields Community Hub, said: “We are delighted to receive confirmation of this funding award from the Scottish Land Fund. It will allow us to purchase a small area of ground on the southern side of our existing site at Bailliefields on Sunnyside Road in Brightons.

"We will be able to create a new entrance into and across our site from the south and allow easier access from Rumford and Maddiston in particular.

Stephen Sutton at the Bailliefileds Hub official opening last year. Pic: Scott Louden

“Bailliefields Community Hub's aim is to be 'A Place for All' and this new access will assist with that. This new entrance will be for pedestrians and cyclists only. The entrance, and associated upgrades to the paths on our existing site, will also allow for the expansion of active travel routes across the wider Upper Braes area.”

The grant is one of 11 totalling £1,833,622 that have been given to communities across the country in the latest round of awards by the Scottish Land Fund.