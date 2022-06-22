Scottish Hospitality Awards: Three golds for Falkirk attractions, including Callendar House

And a local restaurant also clinched a top accolade.

Voted for by the public, Callendar House won Family Venue of the Year at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

The Great Mariner Reef soft play scooped Children’s Play Centre of the Year and FTH Theatre picked up gold for Live Entertainment/Nightclub of the Year.

The Great Mariner Reef was named Play Centre of the Year

Two other Falkirk venues were awarded runner up in their respective categories. Runner up in the Tourist Attraction of the Year was The Helix, and The Hippodrome in Bo’ness was runner up for Best Cinema Experience.

Christie’s Scottish tapas restaurant in Manor Street, Falkirk, was named Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year in the Central Scotland category.

The Scottish Hospitality Awards aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of the professionals that work within establishments where excellence is standard.

Karen Geary, deputy general manager Christie's , is delighted at their success

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: "This is a fabulous result for our venues. The last two years have been challenging for everyone and we are pleased to have been able to re-open all of our venues at various stages and welcome back our customers.

"Our recovery in recent months has been very encouraging. Our customers have expressed their delight at our re-opening and for providing facilities that they consider safe. I’d like to thank all our customers and visitors for voting for their favourite venues and acknowledging the high level of service that we offer."

Lesley O’Hare, cultural services manager said: “We are overjoyed to have the hard work and dedication of our leisure and culture teams recognised in this way, especially in the face of such esteemed nominees in each category.

“We faced stiff competition from several top-performing venues including the National Museum of Flight in North Berwick, Pandamonium Play Centre in Erskine and the Music Hall in Aberdeen. We are honoured to have received three prestigious industry awards.