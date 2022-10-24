Developed by the Scottish Government as a ‘one stop shop’ to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis, the website includes information on help available for households to meet rising energy, housing and other costs.

It also provides details on accessing Scottish and UK social security payments, including online benefit calculators, as well as wider health and wellbeing information.

A Programme for Government 2022-23 commitment, it will be supported by a nationwide media campaign to raise awareness and signpost people impacted by rising costs to the help available.

The website was launched by Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison during a visit to a debt and welfare advice service in Tollcross, Edinburgh, run by charity Christians Against Poverty.

Shona said: "I know that people are struggling with the cost of living crisis right now and may not know where to turn for help. Our cost of living website is a trustworthy online resource with information on the wide range of vital support available.

“No one should feel alone in this crisis and this website, along with our campaign, aims to encourage people to find out if they are eligible for the extensive support available and the advice they need.

"We want everyone to get all the financial support and help that is available so I would encourage people to apply for the payments they are entitled to – it might be just the lifeline that is needed right now.

“We have allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year to contribute towards mitigating the increased cost of living crisis and the new website highlights the wide range of support at hand.

"Our package spans a range of support, for energy bills, childcare, health and travel, as well as social security payments that are not available anywhere else in the UK. The website is an important signpost towards them all.

“The cost of living crisis is impacting every household in the UK and the Scottish Government will continue to do everything within its powers and finite budget to ensure people are supported as far as possible.”

Scotland National Director for Christians Against Poverty, Emma Jackson, welcomed the campaign.

She said: “We are deeply concerned about the impact of rising costs on low income households. Even before rising costs, over a third (36 per cent) of our clients had to borrow to meet essential living costs and we know the consequences of problem debt can be devastating for people.

“The new cost of living website from the Scottish Government is a welcome step in helping people to find and access all the support available to them, including steps to maximise income.

"People need to know help is available. Now more than ever, we need to take every action possible to support households who are being hit the hardest by the cost of living crisis.”

To find out more, visit the new website at gov.scot/costoflivingsupport.

