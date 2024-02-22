Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish Gas is hosting the event in Falkirk Rugby Club’s premises in Dorrator Road on Saturday, March 16 from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesperson for Scottish Gas said: “The purpose of the event is to help educate locals on making their homes more energy efficient and also help them with cutting costs on energy too.

"Scottish Gas experts and local engineers will be able to talk to people about new green technologies – such as thermostats to help manage energy use, heat pumps, solar panels, insulation – and also who can answer any questions or concerns locals may have around energy use and energy bills.”